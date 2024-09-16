After Rinku Singh, another Indian player gets gifted a bat from Virat Kohli

The cricketer also took to his social media to express his gratitude.

Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli once again gave a display of his generous heart by gifting his bat to an Indian team junior.

Talented fast bowler Akash Deep, who made his Test debut for Team India in the home series against England last February, received a heartwarming gesture from none other than the Indian cricketing icon head of the Bangladesh Test series.

The pacer took to his social media handle on Instagram to express his gratitude.

Elated after getting the bat, the 27-year-old took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Thanq bhaiya @virat.kohli."

Earlier, rising India batter Rinku Singh also received a bat from Kohli, displaying the camaraderie and mutual respect shared between the players.

ALSO READ: Three WPL teams that will be keen to sign Ireland sensation Orla Prendergast

Akash Deep will undoubtedly get a motivational boost by Virat Kohli's gift

Akash Deep, recognized for his steady domestic cricket performances with Bengal, has secured a spot in India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

His progression from domestic cricket to the national team has been remarkable. The fast bowler initially drew attention with his stellar performances for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, where he claimed 41 wickets during the 2022-23 season, aiding his team in reaching the finals.

His exceptional displays in the Duleep Trophy and with India A have further reinforced his standing in the cricketing world.

The national selectors had opted for a four-pronged pace attack in Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal for the first India vs Bangladesh Test and it seems likely that the team management will opt to play an extra pacer in the series opener.

For Akash Deep, however, this act of kindness from one of India’s greatest cricketers is undoubtedly a motivational boost as he prepares to make his mark in the upcoming series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.