Three WPL teams that will be keen to sign Ireland sensation Orla Prendergast

We look at three WPL sides that must be keen to sign Orla Prendergast.

Among the most exciting young sensations in world cricket, Orla Prendergast has taken giant steps in international cricket in the last few months. She again rose to the occasion during the second T20I between Ireland and England last night, churning an all-round show under pressure to take his team to a historic win.

She scored 80 runs in 51 deliveries, including 13 boundaries, at a strike rate of 156.86 and took two wickets to square the two-match T20I series 1-1. That she is an all-rounder will surely generate interest among owners in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in the next auction.

UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz will be among the first teams approaching Orla Prendergast in the WPL 2025 auction. They have several spin-bowling all-rounders like Grace Harris and Chamari Athapaththu in the squad but would like to have a pace-bowling all-rounder.

Prendergast can bowl difficult overs and bat anywhere in the top or middle order, and UP Warriorz will require a few flexible batters in the unit. Expect them to go hard after her.

Mumbai Indians Women

On paper, Mumbai Indians Women have almost every base covered and don’t need to make too many changes in personnel. However, there might still be a spot in the reserves, probably as a backup for Nat Sciver-Brunt.

If we look at other pace-bowling all-rounders in the squad, no other player offers quality in both departments, barring Nat. Hence, MI-W might look to bolster this area in the upcoming auction.

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants desperately need quality pace-bowling all-rounders to bolster their squad. They have one of the weakest all-rounder departments and surely need a few quality options in their side.

Prendergast fits perfectly, for she can bat in the top and also gives them quality bowling option. Gujarat Giants will certainly go after her in the next auction.

