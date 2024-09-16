[Watch] RCB star sends ball into car park with humungous six off Mohammad Amir in CPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis showcased his batting class in the game as he went on to smash Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir for a gigantic six during the third over of the game.

The 17th game of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 saw a thrilling clash between Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on September 15, Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis showcased his batting class in the game as he went on to smash Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir for a gigantic six during the third over of the game. Facing a short delivery from Amir, the St. Lucia Kings skipper stood tall and unleashed a perfectly timed pull shot over the corner of the game.

Mohammad Amir, who is well known for his accuracy, was left horrified as the South African star batter's aggressive shot set the tone of the innings and the ball went outside the cricket stadium. This shot was a testament to the Proteas batter's ability to punish any loose delivery with authority.

Watch: RCB Captain Faf du Plessis's agressive shot stunned Mohammad Amir in the CPL 2024



Speaking about the game here, Faf du Plessis and his men posted a great total of 152/8 in the given 20 overs of the game owing to great batting performances from David Wiese and Ackeem Auguste, who hammered 43 and 35 runs, respectively. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons bowlers did a great job, with Chris Green being the standout bowler, taking 4 wickets while conceding just 22 runs during his four overs of the spell.

However, during the chase, the visiting sides failed to carry the batting momentum and kept losing the wickets at regular intervals. The hosts bowled in unison, with Noor Ahmad, Roston Chase, and Alzarri Joseph performing extremely well to restrict the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to 126/8 in the given 20 overs of the game.

