Former India opener spells warning about Bangladesh for team India

The Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has alerted skipper Rohit Sharma and his men against the Bangladesh team as the two sides are gearing up to lock horns for the first Test game, which is set to commence on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. It's worth mentioning that Bangladesh Tigers are heading off a historic 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan, having a history of pulling some great surprises against Team India and giving them a few huge upsets in history.

Speaking about the same subject, Sunil Gavaskar feels that there is no room for complacency this time around, especially considering that Team India is left with 10 Tests to make it to the final of the World Test Championship next year. The Men in Blue are currently sitting at the top spot, just above the second-placed Australia, while Bangladesh is sitting at the fourth spot in the points table. As the last two campaigns have proven, anything can happen at any time, which is why the former India captain Sunil Gavaskar doesn't want India to miss out on anything.

The Bangladesh team have shown that they are a force to reckon with: Sunil Gavaskar

The well-known cricket commentator lauded the visiting sides for the way they showcased their talent against the Pakistan team at Rawalpindi Tests. Gavaskar highlighted that Bangladesh has always given a very tough fight to India, and this time also they will be looking to create a huge upset for the hosts considering a Test series win against Pakistan under their belt.

"By beating Pakistan in both the Test matches played in Pakistan , the Bangladesh team have shown that they are a force to reckon with. Even a couple of years back, when India toured Bangladesh , they were given a good fight by the Bangladeshis. Now with the series win against Pakistan under their belt, they are primed to take on India too," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

