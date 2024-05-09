Wankhede to host IND vs NZ Test to celebrate 50th anniversary: REPORTS

New Zealand are slated to play three Tests against Rohit Sharma and Co as part of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

In a recent development coming in, the iconic Wankhede Stadium is expected to host a India vs New Zealand Test to celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year. The venue will complete fifty years this year after first hosting a Test five decades ago between India and the West Indies.

New Zealand are slated to play three Tests against Rohit Sharma and Co as part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Earlier in the year, the Indian team played their first home series of the cycle when they locked horns with the English Lions for a five-match contest which the hosts won convincingly with a 4-1 scoreline.

However, before India hosts the Kiwis, they are also scheduled to play a two-match series against Bangla Tigers in the September-October window.

Wankhede to host IND vs NZ Test for 50th anniversary

Wankhede Stadium has been a witness to several historic moments and has been the setting for many prestigious matches. It underwent redevelopment prior to the 2011 ODI World Cup in preparation for hosting the final match. Besides regularly hosting bilateral matches, it recently held the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup, both of which featured India.

Currently, the stadium is used for hosting matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) matches, serving as the home ground for the Mumbai Indians (MI). It is slated to host one more match this season, marking the culmination of the campaign as the five-time champions take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, haven't had the best of campaigns and are virtually out of the playoffs race. They are currently placed at the second-last position in the points table with just 4 wins from 12 matches.

