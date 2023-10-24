"Consuming 8kg of mutton everyday..": Wasim Akram infuriated after Pakistan's horror loss

During the match held at Chepauk, Afghanistan secured their first-ever victory against Pakistan in ODI history.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram expressed strong criticism of the Pakistan team following their defeat to Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. During the match held at Chepauk, Afghanistan secured their first-ever victory against Pakistan in ODI history. Pakistan posted a total of 282-7 while batting first, yet Afghanistan successfully chased it down with eight wickets in hand and an over to spare.

In the A sports show "The Pavilion," Wasim Akram didn't mince his words when assessing Pakistan's lacklustre performance on the field.

Wasim said, “It was embarrassing today. Irrespective of the moisture on the pitch, 280 is a big score. Just look at their fitness levels. We have been pointing out on this show for two weeks now that these players have not had fitness Tests for two years!"

“Their faces look enormous. They seem to be consuming eight kilos of mutton every day. There has to be a test at some level. Professionally … you guys are being picked, getting paid, playing for your country: there has to be certain criterion," the former Pakistan speedster added.

Wasim Akram questions PCB regime

He also directed his critique towards the current PCB administration, holding them accountable for hasty decision-making compared to the previous leadership. Under the prior chairman, along with the coaching staff led by Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf, and others, Pakistan reached the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

However, since Ramiz was removed from his position, Najam Sethi briefly assumed the role of interim chairman before Zaka Ashraf took over for a four-month period, and the results have been subpar ever since.

Following this defeat, Pakistan currently occupies fifth place in the standings, with only one team below them having played the same number of matches. They face a challenging road to qualify for the semi-finals and are set to compete against South Africa on Friday, October 27.

