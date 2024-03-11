New feud in Pakistan after Wasim Akram hits back at star pacer with twin criticism

Akram was extremely disappointed with the current Pakistan star's decisions and performance.

In a latest feud happening in Pakistan cricket, legendary pacer Wasim Akram has hit back at Shaheen Shah Afridi for his poor bowling in the death overs in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

The Quetta Gladiators sealed a playoff spot in the PSL after four years last night (March 10) as Mohammad Wasim pulled Shaheen Afridi for a last-ball six.

In the aftermath of the match, Akram lashed out at Shaheen for his poor bowling in the death overs.

Speaking on 'The Pavilion' show, Akram said, “Shaheen is a very experienced bowler. He is the captain of Pakistan team as well. He is playing international cricket for five years now.”

Akram added, “He wanted to bowl a length ball but instead he should have bowled full. Edge lag ke chauka jaaye (It doesn’t matter if he would have conceded a boundary through edge) not a problem. I think it again is a learning curve for Shaheen. I think in this PSL, he is not able to bowl well in the death overs."

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins draws Hardik Pandya comparisons after robbing Alex Carey series-winning century

Shaheen Afridi has faced heavy criticism for his decisions

Shaheen, who guided Lahore Qalandars to consecutive titles, is facing challenges with his death bowling, which has adversely affected the team's overall performance. The defending champions are ending a dismal season with just one victory in ten league matches.

The Qalandars' captain showcased his batting prowess in the match with a quickfire 55 off 34 balls, batting at number 5. However, in the previous match against Karachi Kings, Shaheen managed only 1 run when he batted higher up the order. His decision to promote himself ahead of established power-hitters like Sikandar Raza and David Weise drew criticism from Akram.

Telegram Group Join Now

On Sunday, after completing his fifty, Shaheen celebrated it with a “shush” celebration.

Akram, later during the show again took a jibe at Shaheen for promoting himself up the order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.