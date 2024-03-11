Pat Cummins draws Hardik Pandya comparisons after robbing Alex Carey series-winning century

The Australian team secured a comprehensive win in the second Test against New Zealand earlier today to wrap up the two-match Test series 2-0. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins came under the spotlight, however for a strange reason.

Cummins left his batting partner Alex Carey stranded on 98 and 'robbed' him of a century to hit the winning runs for Australia.

He defended the first three balls he faced after being put on strike, which left hope that Carey would probably take guard at the start of the next over but Cummins surprised everyone.

Fans on social media were quick to compare the Aussie's act to that of Hardik Pandya, who had pulled off an identical situation in a T20I match against West Indies last year to deny young Tilak Varma of his maiden fifty.

Alex Carey was the architect for Australia's fightback

Talking about the match, Australia bounced back from the precarious position they were in at stumps on Day 3. Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey formed a valiant partnership of 140 runs, with both players reaching fifties as the Kiwi bowlers got frustrated.

Despite this, the Blackcaps retained hopes of securing their first Test victory against Australia in 13 years. Bean Sears' double blow with consecutive wickets of Marsh and the incoming batter Mitchell Starc, brought the hosts within three wickets of a historic win.

Nevertheless, it was a 61-run unbeaten stand between Cummins and Carey that ultimately helped Australia secure a whitewash.

With the win, Australia has now moved to the second spot in the World Test Championship points table, while New Zealand, who were top of the table before the start of the series, slipped to third.

