Ambati Rayudu wants big Indian star to take over from MS Dhoni at CSK from IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the final of IPL 2023, which had plenty of twists and turns. The time has arrived for IPL 2024 to get underway from March 22, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After more than a decade, Rohit Sharma will play IPL as a pure batter rather than being the captain. Rohit led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles from 2013 to 2020. This was a dream period for Mumbai Indians as a team as they achieved almost everything that came their way.

But before the IPL 2024 auction, Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians skipper. Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to the title in their inaugural year and took them to the final in the next season.

Ambati Rayudu wants Rohit Sharma to take over as CSK captain from IPL 2025

Ambati Rayudu retired from IPL after CSK’s dream title-winning run in 2023. Speaking to News24 Sports, the middle order batter spoke about his views about Rohit Sharma’s removal from MI’s captaincy. He added that Rohit can lead CSK in the upcoming seasons of IPL.

“I feel Rohit could have continued as captain for another year. I think he can play IPL for another 5-6 seasons. Maybe going forward, I would like to see him in CSK. He has played and won so much for Mumbai Indians, it would be nice to see him do it at CSK also,” Rayudu said.

He also felt that Rohit Sharma is a sort of captain who can lead any team in the world.

"Whether he captains or not is upto him. But if he wants to, he can do it anywhere in the world,” Rayudu mentioned.

In his decorated IPL career, Ambati Rayudu represented two most successful IPL teams of all times, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He scored 4348 runs at an average of 28.23 in his IPL career.

Meanwhile, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that there would be a mega-auction ahead of the IPL 2025 season, where teams will be allowed to retain only 3-4 players.

It will be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians shape up for the upcoming season of IPL. Despite winning five trophies between 2013 and 2020, they have failed to reach the final in the next four seasons.

