Wasim Jaffer explains why Umesh Yadav is a rare fast bowler

Wasim Jaffer was in all praise for Umesh Yadav, after the speedster bagged four wickets to help India bundle out Bangladesh for 227 on Day 1 of the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Umesh Yadav was India’s standout performer on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday, December 22, his 4/25 in a highly disciplined 15-over spell helping the side bundle out the hosts for 227.

Umesh, who could buy just a wicket each in the two innings in the first Test, went wicketless in the first session on Thursday, before dismissing Shakib Al Hasan on the first ball post lunch. With Bangladesh well placed at 213/5 during the third session, Umesh struck thrice in fiery burst with the old ball, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed, with Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) bagging the final two wickets to complete the collapse.

It’s interesting that Umesh has relished the sub-continent conditions more than the ones elsewhere, contrary to most fast bowlers. He has bagged 98 wickets at 25.16 from 30 matches in India, while the 23 overseas appearances have fetched him 62 scalps at 39.69. Overall, he has bagged 115 of his 164 wickets in the sub-continent at 26.33, which stands better than the overall career average of 30.19.

Wasim Jaffer, the former India opener, was in all praise for the experienced quick, and explained what makes him lethal in sub-continent conditions.

"I mean that's the experience isn't it? Playing for so many years for India. The experience shows,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo. “He has improved a lot. And I feel Umesh Yadav is far more dangerous in sub-continent conditions. I feel like he is one of those bowlers who is hard to play on sub-continent conditions because his ball reverses when he bowls with the old ball. The new ball swings a little bit. But when the ball is a little bit old, then he is more into the game. He attacks the stumps and bowls 140 at times."

Jaffer further lauded “workhorse” Umesh, who he feels hasn’t lost pace and intensity despite scattered chances over the last few years.

"So he is one of those rare fast bowlers who hasn't dropped his pace which is a good thing and which shows a lot about his fitness and attitude,” said Jaffer. “Never complained. Again, he is one of those guys who hardly gets a consistent run. You know we had Bumrah, we had Ishant Sharma before and then we had Siraj come in. So he had to sitout a few times but whenever he has got an opportunity he has delivered. Today he showed his experience and bowled in that corridor most of the deliveries. I feel happy for him because he is one of those workhorses. The captain gives him the ball and he does the dirty job and does it really well.”

India were 19/0 at stumps, 208 behind Bangladesh in their first innings.