Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson were involved in a heated fight during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23 game between Baroda and Saurashtra on Wednesday.

Saurashtra won the match by four wickets.

Former India international Ambati Rayudu was seen being involved in a heated on-field exchange with Sheldon Jackson during an Elite Group D fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23 between Baroda and Saurashtra at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 12.

The incident occured after the second ball of the ninth over of Saurashtra’s run-chase of 175. Baroda captain Rayudu, fielding at cover made remarks towards the batter, after which a heated exchange followed. Umpires P Jayapal and Abhijeet Bengeri and players, including Krunal Pandya, intervened to separate the two and resume play.

As per the on air commentators, the fight stemmed after Rayudu expressed anger at the batter who was taking long to get ready to face deliveries.

WATCH: Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson involved in heated fight at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23

Jackson would eventually be dismissed for 17 off 16 by left-arm quick Lukman Meriwala on the last ball of the ninth over. Saurashtra No. 3 Samarth Vyas led the chase with a stroke-filled 97 off 52, that featured five hits to the fence and nine over it. The match went all the way down to the final over, with five needed of six, and Saurashtra sealed the deal with four wickets and two balls to spare.

Earlier, Baroda managed 175/4 in the allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat. Mitesh Patel (60 off 35) and Vishnu Solanki (51 off 33) laid a solid platform, before Bhanu Pania provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 26 off 10. Rayudu was dismissed for a first ball duck by Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat.

Baroda had defeated Nagaland by seven wickets in their tournament opener on Tuesday, while Saurashtra's first game against Andhra Pradesh was washed out with rain.

