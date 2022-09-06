The Chennai Super Kings posted a tribute to Suresh Raina, one of their premier match-winners over the years, after he announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Tuesday.

"Chinna Thala, Our Super King Forever."

The Chennai Super Kings posted a heartfelt tribute for Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday, September 6. Raina was an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings over the years, and featured in each of their four title wins to date - 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 respectively. He was also a key member in their Champions League triumphs in 2010 and 2014.

The video captures some of his most memorable moments in CSK colours, with a message “Chinna Thala, Our Super King Forever” at the end.

Watch Chennai Super Kings pays heart-touching tribute to Suresh Raina after retirement:



More to follow ...

