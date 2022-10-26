WATCH: Dewald Brevis takes a spectacular boundary catch at CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23

Brevis also scored a quickfire 11-ball 22 while opening the innings for Titans.

Apart from his all-round batting, Dewald Brevis has been making a mark with his electrifying fielding and useful leg-breaks across various global T20 leagues ever since a highly impressive U19 World Cup campaign in the West Indies earlier this year.

Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ after his idol and former South Africa great AB de Villiers, Brevis plucked a sensational catch at the boundary to dismiss Ferisco Adams in a CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 match between the Boland Rocks and Titans at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday, October 26.

Adams, the Rocks skipper, went for a full blooded front-foot pull against a short pitched ball from right-arm quick Junior Dala, and timed it fairly well. However, Brevis sprinted across to his right from the deep mid-wicket boundary and dived across to complete a brilliant catch. The ball was travelling at a great speed, and the timing and execution from Brevis made the catch look absolutely spectacular.

Rocks managed 121/8 after being out in to bat, with Farhaan Behardien (63* off 51) and Clyde Fortuin (29 off 26) being the notable contributors in an innings in which no other batter crossed 11. Dala was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans, returning 3/20 from his four-over spell.

Brevis scored a quickfire 11-ball 22 with two fours and as many sixes while opening the batting in the run-chase, before being dismissed by Hardus Viljoen. The match neared an exciting finish with the Titans placed at 103/7 from 17 overs, needing further 19 off the last three overs. A floodlight failure however caused the play to be stopped, and the Rocks were awarded the match as the Titans stood four short of the DLS par score.

Titans are placed at the top of the eight-team points table currently with four wins from five games, followed by Rocks at the second who have won three out of their first four.