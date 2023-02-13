Watch: 'Ego hurt ho raha that', Mohammad Shami's funny explanation for ignoring Axar Patel's advice

Mohammad Shami's funny explanation for ignoring Axar Patel's advice in a chat with the spinner after Nagpur Test

Mohammad Shami gave a hilarious explanation for chancing his arms against the Australian spinners during his partnership with the more established Axar Patel in the Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shami played one of his most fruitful Test match knocks for India, helping the team extend their lead to 223 by contributing 37 off 47 balls in a crucial 52-run ninth wicket stand with Patel.

The Indian speedster ended up dominating the stand with his more organised partner, who played inarguably his best Test knock, scoring 84 off 174 balls.

Starting off by playing within himself, focused on giving Patel more of the strike, Mohammad Shami, however, soon got into the typical tailender's elements and smashed the bowling. He hit two fours and three sixes in his innings.

Shami's funny explanation for going against Axar's word

The knock that Mohammad Shami played was in contrast to the instructions provided to him by the team management and Axar Patel at the other end but the Indian No.10 couldn't help but slog the Aussie spinners out of the park after they enticed him.

In a conversation revealed by the BCCI, Shami admitted he was going against the suggestions but he couldn't hold himself back as his "ego" was getting a little hurt seeing only Patel dominate the proceedings at the other end.



In a funny explanation, he said: "Ego hurt ho gya tha", as Patel asked his teammate: "Mein aapko bole jaa rhu thande hojao, ice rakh ko, mein jab bola ice rakh lo aapna chakka maara, mein fir bola ice rakh lo aapne chakka maara (I kept telling you to calm down. I told you to show patience, you hit a six. I again told you the same thing, and you again hit a six)."

Either way, Shami would take a lot of heart in contributing to the team's cause with his secondary skill, too, in a match where he delivered spells of 1/18 and 2/13 and helped India assert their dominance along with spinners via an innings & 132-run victory.