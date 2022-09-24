Watch: Virat Kohli's angry reaction in Nagpur when fans chanted for RCB

The crowd at the VCA stadium, Nagpur chanted “RCB-RCB” with Virat Kohli in their sight during the second India vs Australia T20I on Friday, September 23.

India won the match by six wickets to level the series 1-1.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association, Nagpur was jam packed and loud during the second T20I between India and Australia on Friday, September 23 - the first international game played at the venue since November 2019.

The extended delay didn’t deter fans from cheering their favourite stars, and an interesting occurrence came right near the players’ pavilion. The fans, seated right below the Indian dressing room, chanted “RCB, RCB” with Virat Kohli in sight.

Kohli pointed at his India crest on his jersey, urging fans to cheer for India.

Kohli has been the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) icon player in the IPL, and is the only one in the competition’s history to represent the same franchise since the inaugural edition in 2008. Interestingly, Harshal Patel, Kohli’s RCB teammate, was standing right next to him when the incident occured.

WATCH: Fans chant “RCB, RCB” but Virat Kohli urges them to cheer for India:

The VCA, Nagpur recorded one of its highest attendance in international games, and the crowd support was acknowledged by India skipper Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik, who struck a six and a four in the final over of the eight-overs-a-side shortened game to seal a six-wicket win, revelled in the joy of playing in front of a passionate crowd.

"We were very, very keen to play for only one reason. From the time we started from the hotel, right up to the ground, there was crowd throughout, we took more time than we actually should take to reach the ground. The amount of people that were standing in the ground, we knew that it was a special occasion for us. After Covid, there have not been many situations where people have come and just been through the whole drive from the hotel to the ground," said Karthik in the post-match press conference.

"We wanted to make sure we played the game. Obviously at the start we got the feeling that it might be hard but I think both teams were courageous and kind to play the game. We both teams played for city of Nagpur. Yes, it helped us get 1-1 in the series but just to play the game for the people of Nagpur was very special."

The series is currently levelled at 1-1, with the decider to be played in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

