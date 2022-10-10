Glenn Phillips rushed to check the well-being of a 10-year-old fan, who was struck by his six during New Zealand’s eight wicket win over Bangladesh in the ongoing tri-series on Sunday.

Having gone down to Pakistan in their first game of the ongoing tri-series at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand registered their first win of the competition, defeating Bangladesh by eight-wickets on Sunday, October 9.

For Glenn Phillips, who hit the winning runs with a soaring six downtown, there was something rather serious that mattered more than the moment of glory. As the right-hander struck left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam for a second straight six over long-on, the ball hit a 10-year-old girl in the stands. A concerned Phillips rushed to check her well-being immediately, while jumping over the boundary barricade.

The kid was taken to the Christchurch Hospital after being hit on the face, just above the eye, and was released on Monday.

“The girl (who is 10) was kept in for observation and discharged earlier this morning. She is now home with her family and reportedly doing well – while still being monitored,” Blackcaps confirmed in an official update.

Phillips was seen handing the girl a cap after the game ended, while NZC chief executive David White too, was visibly worried about the fan.

“We saw the caring nature of Glenn and others who were over there pretty quick,” Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz on Monday.

“You never want to see that happen – it's extremely unfortunate and thankfully extremely rare as well. It's really unfortunate and we're just thankful that she's ok.”

Watch: Glenn Phillips jumps boundary barricade and rushes to 10-year-old in the crowd after his six hits her

Phillips Ran Quickly to check that 12 year old girl who got hurt by his shot ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5VMAY69lbT — ⚡ (@Visharad_KW22) October 9, 2022

UPDATE: The girl (who is 10) was kept in for observation and discharged earlier this morning. She is now home with her family and reportedly doing well – while still being monitored. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 10, 2022

Phillips struck two fours and as many sixes to finish unbeaten on 23 off nine, which capped off New Zealand’s win with 2.1 overs remaining. It was opener Devon Conway though, who set it up in a 138-run chase, scoring 70* off 51 with seven fours and a maximum.

That was after Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi had bagged two wickets each to restrict Bangladesh to 137/8 after skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl.

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the fourth game of the competition on Tuesday, October 11.

