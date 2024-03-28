WATCH: Hardik Pandya grooves to stadium music as he walks out to bat in run-chase against SRH

Hardik Pandya was dismissed for just 24 off 20 balls as he could not take his side home for the second match in a row.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is under tremendous pressure now as his team suffered a thrashing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 27). This was Mumbai's second successive defeat in IPL 2024 in as many games. The loss has pushed Mumbai to the second-last position in the points table.

Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans before this year's auction. He replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain, which also resulted in a backlash from Mumbai Indians supporters. Before this year, Pandya had led Gujarat Titans to a title win and a runners-up title in two years.

Pandya's performance has been below par in the first two games for Mumbai Indians this year. He hasn't made any significant contribution with bat and ball, and his decisions in the field as a captain have also been questionable at times. The late introduction of the spearhead Jasprit Bumrah into the bowlng attack haven't halped the team so far as they have conceded lot of runs in the initial overs.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya grooves to stadium music as he walks out to bat

So Many Trolls & hate..

But Pandya



அவனுங்க கெடக்குறாங்க இது நல்லாருக்கு Moment😃 pic.twitter.com/ZLLElEeouF — black cat (@Cat__offi) March 27, 2024

On Wednesday against SRH, when Hardik arrived to bat at the fall of Tilak Varma's wicket, he was under immense pressure as MI needed 96 off just 35 balls. But Hardik was observed grooving to the stadium music and enjoying it. The video went viral on social media and is widely circulated.

Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya's innings could not get going as he struggled to find his timing right throughout his innings. In a match where Mumbai Indians required 14 runs per over right from the start, Hardik's innings of 24 runs from 20 balls took the required run-rate even higher. In a match where record no. of boundaries were hit for fun, the allrounder could contribute just a four and a six each.

Credit must go to the Sunrisers' bowlers as well who kept Pandya in check and did not allow him to open the arms. The slower balls worked superbly on the pitch and Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat used that to perfection. Hardik was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat as the latter bowled a cutter into the pitch, which Pandya tried to pull but could only top-edge to the keeper Heinrich Klaasen.

Mumbai Indians will now move to their home ground in Wankhede Stadium to play Rajasthan Royals on April 1. They will be eager to put an improved performance there in front of their home crowd and register their first win of the season.

