Akash Ambani involves in intense discussion with Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma after MI's thrashing to SRH

Mumbai Indians were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in a match where 523 runs were scored in 40 overs.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians were given a thrashing by the home side Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. In a match where records were shattered, SRH came out on top for the stupendous performance of their batters.

SRH scored 277-3 in their 20 overs, the highest aggregate score in an IPL game. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen brought out their best in this six-fest and smashed MI's bowlers all around the park. Klaasen top-scored with 80* off just 34 balls, a knock which involved 7 sixes and 4 fours.

Mumbai Indians started brilliantly in their run-chase and at one point, it looked like they will take the game closer. But a few good overs from the Sunrisers, which cost them 18 runs in 3 overs, gave them a firm hand on the game. Despite Tilak Varma's excellent 64 off 34, MI fell short by 31 runs. There were few cameos from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, and Tim David but that wasn't enough.

Akash Ambani involves in intense discussion with Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, captain Hardik Pandya could not get going when his team needed the most from him. Hardik Pandya conceded 1-46 while opening the bowling and then scored a disappointing 20-ball-24, a knock which tilted the game towards SRH. His decisions on the field as a captain were also questionable.

After the match, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was involced having a serious chat with Hardik Pandya and former captain Rohit Sharma.

During the post-match presentation, Pandya defended his bowling attack and showed faith in his team.

"Wicket was good, but 277, no matter how bad or good you bowl...when the opposition has scored that many, it means they have batted well," Hardik lauded SRH's batting.

"We have a young bowling attack, not much experience but I liked what I saw tonight. When the ball goes into the crowd this much, it is definitely difficult to finish the overs on time. But all in all, everyone has to bowl in the same time so it is okay. Everyone, Tilak, Ro, Ishan, Tim, looked good. It is just a matter of time. If we can do a few things right, it will be alright," Hardik added.

Mumbai Indians have now lost both the matches they have played and are lurking at the second last position in the points table, just above Lucknow Super Giants. It will require an inspired performance from them, especially from their under-pressure captain Hardik Pandya to turn things around.

