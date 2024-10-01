[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah uproots Mushfiqur Rahim's middle stump with a magical slow off-cutter

During the ongoing India vs Bangladesh second Test, talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a testament to his sheer prowess with a lethal delivery to wrap up the visitors' second innings.

Bangladesh, who had put 26 runs on the scoreboard overnight and had another 26 runs deficit, were in for a surprise in the morning session of the final day.

The Indian bowlers, led by Bumrah, absolutely dismantled the Bangladesh batting lineup and bundled them out for a paltry 146 runs, to set up an easy chase of 95 runs to win.

While the India bowlers were dominating most of the proceedings, Mushfiqur Rahim played a fighting knock of 37 runs to keep the scoreboard ticking for the visitors.

Rahim looked steady, despite losing partners from the other end and held onto his wicket as long as he could.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah uproots Mushfiqur Rahim's middle stump

Middle stump out of the ground! 🎯



An absolute Jaffa from Jasprit Bumrah to wrap the 2nd innings 🔥



Bangladesh are all out for 146



As India closed in on Bangladesh's final wicket in the extended first session, Jasprit Bumrah delivered an exceptional ball that left Mushfiqur Rahim completely outplayed.

Mushfiqur, aiming to take a single to retain the strike for the next session, misjudged Bumrah's slower delivery. The ball slipped between his bat and pad, striking the middle stump.

With this, Bumrah picked up his third wicket of the innings.

Speaking about the match, India are currently inching closer to a win with the scoreboard reading 45 for 2 in 6.4 overs with Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal currently at the crease.

The Men in Blue have already won the opening fixture and a win today will ensure a 2-0 clean sweep for the hosts and pump up the morale as they gear up for a long Test schedule ahead.

