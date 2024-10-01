[WATCH] Kohli, Ashwin imitates Rohit Sharma's one-handed stunner during team celebration

Several Indian players imitated Rohit Sharma’s marvellous catch right after the event happened and the team gathered for the celebration.

Several Indian players imitated Rohit Sharma’s marvellous catch right after the event happened and the team gathered for the celebration. As Rohit took the catch, he started running, and his teammates immediately joined him to congratulate him and the bowler, Mohammed Siraj.

As they were celebrating, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen imitating the way Rohit took the catch. They lifted their arms up in the air and hopped like Rohit did, showing they enjoyed this sensational fielding effort.

Later, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also joined the fun and copied the way Rohit raised his arm just in time to grab the catch on Rohit’s face. It was a nice cheeky moment in the team group, who were elated with their captain's fielding effort as he set the example from the front.

Even Rohit took a moment to process the catch, for he didn’t expect it to stick in his hands, given how quickly and high it was travelling. There have been several good catches throughout the ongoing series, but Rohit’s grab will find its place very high in that list, for no one expected him to pluck it out of thin air.

India on top after the close of Day 4

Regarding the game, India are well on top after the close of Day 4, and they have given them every opportunity to make a result out of it. After bundling Bangladesh on 233, India came up with a positive approach.

Their batters batted with a high strike rate and put Bangladesh under pressure, who soon went out of plan and sprayed their lengths all around. India raced away 285/9 in just 34.4 overs and declared, asking Bangladesh to bat for the last half an hour.

Bangladesh crumbled during the end moments and lost two wickets by the time the proceedings of the penultimate day ended. They will look to survive in the remaining game, and even though their task is arduous, ensure India don’t win it.

India will look to all-out Bangladesh as early as possible and chase down the target. Even if this game ends in a draw, India’s efforts will be remembered for a long time.

