Marnus Labuschagne couldn’t resist appreciating Jason Holder after the tall West Indies quick had him squared up with a near-perfect away-seaming ball during the first day’s play of the first of two Tests between Australia and West Indies at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Wednesday, November 30.

Labuschagne, having walked in to bat at the fall of David Warner’s wicket in the fourth over of the day after Australia won the toss, carried his bat through, and was unbeaten on 153 at the start of the final over of the day’s play. Holder angled the first ball of the over - bowled fairly slow at 123.7 kph - inwards towards the batter, and had it seam away. The initial angle forced Labuschagne to go with it during an attempted forward defence, but he was beaten comprehensively as the ball seamed away to miss the outside edge by a whisker.

The on-air commentators marvelled over the ball, as did Labuschagne.

"Oh Jason that's a delicious ball!" quipped the right-hander, having occupied the crease for over 85 overs at that stage. He took a single a ball later, and remained unbeaten on 152 as Australia stood at 293/2 by the end of the day’s play.

Watch: Labuschagne's epic reaction after Jason Holder beats his bat

Usman Khawaja (65 off 149) and Steve Smith (59* off 107) were the other notable contributors for Australia, while Jayden Seales and Kyle Mayers bagged a wicket each for the visitors.

The series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 cycle, wherein Australia lead the points table with a point percentage of 70%, while West Indies are placed sixth at 50%.

This is West Indies’ first Test tour Down Under since the three-match series in 2015-16, in which they had gone down by 0-2 in a three-match series. Their last Test win over Australia came in 2003 in Antigua, while the last away victory over the opponents dates back to January 1997.