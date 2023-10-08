Watch: Naveen Ul Haq trolled yet again in the clash against Bangladesh

Cricket is not just about the boundaries, sixes, and wickets; it's also about the drama and emotions that unfold on the field. The recent incident involving Naveen-ul-Haq, the Afghanistan pacer, brought back memories of a fiery clash during the IPL. In a video that has gone viral, fans can be seen chanting "Kohli, Kohli" to tease Naveen during a World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This incident was a direct reference to a heated altercation that took place between Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli in the previous IPL season.

'Kohli, Kohli' chants at Dharamshala Stadium in front of Naveen Ul Haq. pic.twitter.com/GJfDOpZyVB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2023

During the IPL, Naveen-ul-Haq, representing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), found himself in the middle of a controversy. He had a heated exchange of words with none other than Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend. Both players were subsequently fined for breaching the code of conduct, and the incident also involved LSG's global mentor, Gautam Gambhir. What ensued was a war of words on social media, with Kohli and Naveen taking thinly veiled shots at each other through cryptic messages on Instagram.

The "Kohli, Kohli" chants from the fans in Dharamsala during the World Cup match were a continuation of this saga. Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the most followed cricketers on social media globally, has a massive fan base. These fans used the opportunity to playfully taunt Naveen, acting as an extension of Kohli himself.

Naveen Ul Haq unfazed by the chants

However, what's remarkable is Naveen-ul-Haq's response to these chants. In an old interview, he stated that the "Kohli, Kohli" chants do not affect him negatively. Instead, they ignite his passion on the cricket field. He appreciates the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd and uses it as motivation to perform well for his team. Naveen understands that as a professional sportsman, he will face both support and criticism from fans, and he remains focused on his game.

On the professional front, Naveen-ul-Haq recently announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the end of the World Cup. The 24-year-old fast bowler was last seen in action against Bangladesh in Afghanistan's World Cup opener, where he managed to pick up a solitary wicket. Unfortunately, Afghanistan lost the game by six wickets.

Interestingly, Naveen-ul-Haq is set to face Virat Kohli again in a match when Afghanistan takes on India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This encounter will mark their first face-off in a game since the IPL clash. It will be interesting to see who comes on top in the battle.