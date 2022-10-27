WATCH: Commentary box footage of Pommie Mbangwa calling the final moments in Zimbabwe’s epic win over Pakistan

“And man, oh man! Heart-stopping stuff, I tell you”

The T20 World Cup 2022 produced yet another landmark result on Thursday, with Zimbabwe, the 11th ranked team in the ICC Men’s T20I Team rankings, defeating 2009 champions Pakistan by one-run in a nail-biting last-ball finish in Perth.

Pakistan needed 11 from the final over off right-arm quick Brad Evans in their run-chase of 131, and the equation was reduced to run-a-ball four after Mohammad Nawaz got three off the first ball, followed by a boundary downtown by Mohammad Wasim Jr. Evans then conceded a single, and bowled a dot at Nawaz, before having him caught by skipper Craig Ervine at mid-off off the penultimate ball.

With Pakistan needing three off the final ball, Shaheen Afridi mistimed a slog to mid-on, and Sikandar Raza, who had starred earlier with the bat, returning 3/25, sprinted forward and fired a throw at the keeper’s end. Regis Chakabva, the gloveman, fumbled at first, but collected the ball to whip off the bails, prompting wild celebrations from his teammates and fans alike.

Pommie Mbangwa, who was on commentary during the closing stages alongside former Pakistan batter Bazid Khan, called out the thrilling finish, and presenter Mark Howard captured the moments from the commentary box. The clip, highlighting Mbangwa’s passionate reactions, has been doing the rounds on social media.

Here’s how the former Zimbabwe quick called the gripping last-ball climax: “Here’s Evans. It’s gonna be one, will it be two? It won’t be! Because, he’s finally grabbed it. And man, oh man! Heart-stopping stuff, I tell you. But what a victory for Zimbabwe!

“They were gone, probably dead and half-buried at the halfway stage with just 130 on the board. But somehow, somehow with those tall bowlers with the bounce here at Perth, and with Raza in the middle with three, they’ve fought and fought, and finally, managed to get home.

“What a win, by just one run!”

