Watch: Shaun Tait puts down Pakistan journo over death bowling query at press conference

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait had a funny, yet stern response when questioned of the side’s death bowling following an eight-wicket defeat in the sixth T20I against England on Friday.

“We bowled a good death over, you remember?"

Known for his searing pace during his playing days, Shaun Tait, who currently is Pakistan’s bowling coach, showed his funny side in a post-match presser on Friday, September 30.

England registered a thumping eight-wicket win in the sixth T20I to draw 3-3 level in the seven-match ongoing series, powered by Phil Salt’s blistering display. The wicketkeeper batter smashed an unbeaten 88 off 41, including 13 fours and three sixes to help his side gun down a 170-run target with a staggering 5.3 overs remaining.

As Tait walked into the conference, he started off, quipping, “They send me when they get beaten badly,” referring to his team and the management in a funny vein.

A while later, a journalist asked: “Shaun, our bowlers have struggled a lot recently in death overs. We couldn’t see many yorkers from them. Everyone is struggling in death overs except Haris. As a coach, what would you suggest?”

Tait immediately asked the journalist to cast his mind a couple of days earlier, when Pakistan defended 145 to seal a five-run win in a thrilling finish in the fifth T20I.

“I think we won the last game because we bowled a good death over, the last game. We bowled a good death over, you remember?"

The journalist reiterated that debutant Aamer Jamal, who returned 1/13 from his two overs, which included the final one of the game, was an exception, while asking about the rest of Pakistan bowlers.

Tait however, remained firm with his response.

“That was enough, we won the game. Good death over.” he said.

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait speaks to the media after the sixth T20I#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/bS03Yp0WJf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

Tait, who was an integral part of Australia’s 2007 World Cup winning team, admitted that his bowlers were undone by quality England batting.

“They just attacked us,” he noted. “They came out attacking, every ball they tried to hit a boundary. It worked for the first three overs and, in some way, it put our bowlers off guard a little bit. We didn’t do a lot wrong and it was just great batting. Sometimes you have got to give it to the batting team.

“We could have bowled a bit tighter, we were a little bit loose. But it happens in T20 cricket. As you are seeing in this series, it’s up and down, so I can say anything and it doesn’t really matter.”

The decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday, October 2.