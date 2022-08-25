Watch: Stuart Broad's perfect setup to dismiss Dean Elgar with an unbelievable bit of keeping from Ben Foakes

Stuart Broad produced a perfect sequence to set it up to dismiss South Africa skipper Dean Elgar on the first morning of the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Broad and Anderson combined to bag three early wickets to push South Africa on the backfoot.

Stuart Broad completed 100 wickets at Lord’s in the first Test against South Africa last week, but had a rather underwhelming outing overall. On Thursday, the opening day of the second game in Manchester, the veteran England quick was at his best, showcasing his brilliance under conditions conducive for swing and seam.

The 13th over of the innings was a classic, setting it up to dismiss the usually rock-solid Dean Elgar. Known for his brilliance against the left-handers, Broad employed from round the wicket to play with the batters mind by smart use of the angle.

The first ball - on a good length outside off - was left comfortably, with it moving late wildly, before Ben Foakes adjusted brilliantly to grab it with his left-hand, having moved to his right initially.

Elgar survived two leg-before shouts thereafter with the ball seaming in from length, while pushing one tentatively to the bowler’s right sans any footwork, in between.

The fifth ball was again on length, but held its line, tempting Elgar into the drive. The ball took the outside edge and flew low to the third slip, where Jonny Bairstow completed a fine low catch to send back Elgar for 12.

Aiden Markram, the new batter, was presented with one moving in, but he did well to let it go in a well judged leave.

Watch Stuart Broad's perfect setup to dismiss Dean Elgar, including an unbelievable bit of keeping from Ben Foakes:

Broad would continue his brilliance in the next over, having Keegan Pietersen caught by Joe Root in the slips with the help of some extra bounce in the surface, after the right-hander had looked promising with three fours in a steady 21.

The early inroads though were made by James Anderson, who had Sarel Erwee caught behind for 3 in the fifth over, while bowling from the end named after him at his homeground.

South Africa, having won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs, lead the three-match series 1-0.

