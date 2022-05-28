Watch: Trent Boult gifts fanboy his shirt; fan hilariously offers his shirt in return

In a rather funny incident, a young fanboy was seen offering Trent Boult his t-shirt, after the New Zealand speedster had gifted the kid his own after the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Jos Buttler’s fourth hundred of the season powered the Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008.

The Rajasthan Royals stood a cut above the Royal Challengers Bangalore in all facets of the game during the second qualifier of the IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, to secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy (3/23) led the charge with the ball, before Jos Buttler unleashed his belligerent best in the 158-run chase, which he finished with a soaring six to walk bat unbeaten at 106. The right-hander showcased aggression right at the start, adding 61 runs in the first 5.1 overs of the chase with young Yashasvi Jaiswal (21 off 13), and carried on to get to his fourth hundred of the season. Buttler now has 824 runs in the tournament - the third highest aggregate by any batsman in a season after Virat Kohli (973) and David Warner (848) - both in 2016.

The 2008 champions have now progressed on to their first IPL final since the inaugural edition, when they had beaten MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the title clash under the late Shane Warne's captaincy.

In a rather comical incident after the game’s completion on Friday, a young fan kid was seen offering his own t-shirt to Trent Boult, after the RR quick had gifted him his own. .

Boult, who returned 1/28 with the ball earlier while bagging the key scalp of Glenn Maxwell, was seen offering his t-shirt to one of the only two fans in the stand adjacent to the dressing room pathway. As Boult removed his shirt to hand it over, the young boy was seen doing the same, before being stopped to do so by the New Zealander.

How can you not love Trent Boult? 😍



Watch him make a young fan's day after #RRvRCB. 💗 pic.twitter.com/YrWgRsAgsN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2022

Boult, who previously won an IPL title with the Mumbai Indians in 2020, has been spearheading the RR pace attack this season, having bagged 15 wickets at 31.86.

RR will take on the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final at the same venue on Sunday, May 29.

