WATCH: Fired up Virat Kohli celebrates passionately after sledge against Alex Lees follows panic run out

Virat Kohli was typically pumped up and celebrated with great passion as India managed to get rid of half-centurion Alex Lees in the fourth innings of the Edgbaston Test on Monday.

Alex Lees added 107 runs for the opening wicket with Zak Crawley.

Virat Kohli was loud and pumped up, as India dismissed Alex Lees to complete a stunning top-order collapse within the first 30 minutes of the final session of Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test.

Lees and Zak Crawley had added 107 for the opening wicket in England’s run chase of 378, with Lees getting to his half-century off just 43 balls. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah struck right after a ball-change before the tea break, with Crawley losing his stumps to a misjudged leave.

Bumrah then had Ollie Pope caught behind off the first ball of the final session, before Lees was run-out after a mix-up with Joe Root. The left-hander inside edged one on forward press against Ravindra Jadeja, and was looking for the ball which dribbled towards the fine-leg region. Root, meanwhile, had already raced for a single, and Lees was too late to respond. Mohammed Shami fired a throw to the bowler, and the opener was caught well short of his crease.

As the rest of Indian fielders rushed to Shami, Kohli was seen celebrating while running in the opposite direction, making his emotions known, before heading towards the team huddle. Interestingly, there was some banter between Lees and the former Indian captain when the teams headed into the tea break.

England, as a result, collapsed from 107/0 to 109/3 within a space of 15 balls.

Watch Virat Kohli’s fired up celebration here:

Virat Kohli just LOVES it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MbWSrfgU9s — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 4, 2022





#EngvInd Some Banter happening between Kohli and Lees.. Lots of chatter as both go off for TEA pic.twitter.com/t9LxJiKhAl — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) July 4, 2022

India then lost two of their three reviews with unsuccessful challenges against Joe Root, with skipper Jasprit Bumrah off the field and Rishabh Pant making the calls.

England were 138/3 at the time of writing, with Root joined by his in-form Yorkshire teammate Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, India were bundled out for 245 in their second innings after having resumed at an overnight 125/3. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 66, while Pant followed his first innings 146 with 57 in the second. Skipper Ben Stokes bagged 4/33 for the hosts, while Stuart Broad and Matty Potts scalped two wickets each.