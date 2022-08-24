WATCH: Virat Kohli meets Babar Azam ahead of India’s practice session in Dubai

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam were seen in a cheerful interaction during a practice session in Dubai on Wednesday, August 24.

India will play Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, August 24.

Virat Kohli was seen catching up with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ahead of India’s practice session in Dubai on Wednesday, August 24.

The two modern-day greats will be in action when India and Pakistan face-off in the second game of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Watch Virat Kohli interacting with Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup 2022

The two have spoken of each other in high regards in the past, with Babar Azam posting a tweet last month captioning, “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli,” after the latter registered a string of low scores.

“Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best,” responded Kohli.

While the two have been compared time and again by fans and experts, former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner Wasim Akram, stated his view on the subject recently.

“The comparisons are only natural. When we played people used to compare Inzamam, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar. Before that, it was Sunil Gavaskar Javed Miandad, G Vishwanath, and Zaheer Abbas," Akram said in the Asia Cup special show on Star Sports.

“Babar has been very consistent because he has got the right technique. He is very hungry and very fit. He is still a young captain but is learning very fast. However, comparisons with Virat it is too early.

“Babar is on the right track to be where Virat Kohli is but to compare him with him at this stage is too early. But he is absolutely on the right track to be one of the modern greats.”



