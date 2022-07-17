Watch: Virat Kohli vs Curtly Ambrose - West Indies players back Ambrose to dismiss Kohli

In a fun interaction video put up by FanCode, five current West Indies cricketers, including white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran backed former fast-bowling great Curtly Ambrose to dismiss Virat Kohli in an imaginary face-off.

What would it be like if yesteryear legends took on modern stalwarts?

We often wonder how great players from different eras would fare when pinned up against each other. Would Virat Kohli be able to weather Curtly Ambrose’ thunderbolts? Would Jasprit Bumrah be as good against Brian Lara as he is against most modern-day batters?

In a fun video posted by FanCode, five West Indies cricketers - limited-overs skipper Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein - were thrown up a challenge to predict the outcome in some of classic face-offs. In a rather interesting choice, each of them backed former fast-bowling great Ambrose to dismiss Kohli in a one-on-one face off. They also marked Brian Lara as a clear winner in a contest against Bumrah.

While Kohli has been one of modern-day greats, and is currently only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71) in terms of most international hundreds scored, Ambrose bagged 630 wickets in Tests and ODIs combined and formed a lethal fast-bowling pair with Courtney Walsh through the Nineties. Lara was known for his unmatched flair and elegance and is still the record-holder for the highest ever score in Tests (400*) as well as first-class cricket (501*), while Bumrah is hailed by many as the best all-format bowler currently.

The format of the rapid-fire questionnaire was that of the players being asked to answer “Six or Out” with a bowler pinned against a batsman. It included players from across generations, with some battles being the two having played in different eras, while others featured both from the present times.

Watch how the five players went about their responses:

Nicholas Pooran vs Jasprit Bumrah

Nicholas Pooran: OUT!

Shai Hope: (Six for the first five deliveries and then maybe) OUT!

Rovman Powell: OUT

Alzarri Joseph: SIX!

Akeal Hosein: SIX!

Virat Kohli vs Curtly Ambrose

Nicholas Pooran: OUT!

Shai Hope: OUT!

Rovman Powell: OUT!

Alzarri Joseph: OUT!

Akeal Hosein: OUT!

Rohit Sharma vs Dwayne Bravo

Nicholas Pooran: SIX!

Shai Hope: OUT!

Rovman Powell: SIX!

Alzarri Joseph: OUT!

Akeal Hosein: OUT!

Kieron Pollard vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Nicholas Pooran: OUT!

Shai Hope: OUT!

Rovman Powell: OUT!

Alzarri Joseph: SIX!

Akeal Hosein: SIX!

Brian Lara vs Jasprit Bumrah

Nicholas Pooran: SIX!

Shai Hope: SIX!

Rovman Powell: SIX!

Alzarri Joseph: SIX!

Akeal Hosein: SIX!

Sachin Tendulkar vs Courtney Walsh

Nicholas Pooran: SIX!

Shai Hope: OUT!

Rovman Powell: OUT!

Alzarri Joseph: OUT!

Akeal Hosein: OUT!

MS Dhoni vs Sunil Narine

Nicholas Pooran: OUT!

Shai Hope: OUT!

Rovman Powell: OUT!

Alzarri Joseph: OUT!

Akeal Hosein: OUT!

Andre Russell vs Zaheer Khan

Nicholas Pooran: SIX!

Shai Hope: SIX!

Rovman Powell: SIX!

Alzarri Joseph: SIX!

Akeal Hosein: SIX!

Virender Sehwag vs Jason Holder

Nicholas Pooran: SIX!

Shai Hope: SIX!

Rovman Powell: SIX!

Alzarri Joseph: OUT!

Akeal Hosein: SIX!

Both Kohli and Bumrah have been rested for India’s upcoming tour of the West Indies featuring three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7.