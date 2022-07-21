West Indies vs India ODI and T20I series 2022 Live Streaming Details for All Locations: When and Where to Watch WI vs IND Series LIVE on TV, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

India will take on West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is in a three-week tour of the Caribbean.

The India-West Indies series is an opportunity for both teams to prep up ahead of forthcoming World Cups in white-ball cricket.

After nearly a month spent in Ireland and England, India continue their travel duties for the summer to the Caribbean for a limited-overs series against the West Indies.

The Asian giants will take on the Calypso Kings in three ODIs and five T20Is in a three-week trip that enables their preparations for the forthcoming World Cups in respective formats.

The ODI series that kicks off the tour is not part of the ICC Super League since India have already hosted West Indies for the same earlier in the year. But the series presents an opportunity for the two sides to fine-tune their game ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India.

Talking of opportunities, a full-fledged series in the T20I leg is a great chance for the two sides to check their prep heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

India tour of West Indies 2022: Complete WI vs IND series schedule - Date, Time and Venue

1st ODI - Port of Spain - July 22 - IST 7:00 PM

2nd ODI - Port of Spain - July 24 - IST 7:00 PM

3rd ODI - Port of Spain - July 27 - IST 7:00 PM

1st T20I - Tarouba - July 29 - IST 8:00 PM

2nd T20I - St Kitts - August 1 - IST 8:00 PM

3rd T20I - St Kitts - August 2 - IST 8:00 PM

4th T20I - Lauderhill - August 6 - IST 8:00 PM

5th T20I - Lauderhill - August 7 - IST 8:00 PM

When and Where to watch West Indies vs India ODi and T20I series 2022 LIVE on TV?

The India tour of West Indies will be a rare one without a private broadcasting firm providing live telecast for the series in India, as fans get to revisit the good old days of watching the matches on DD Sports. Caribbean-based fans will get to enjoy the series on Flow Sports.

West Indies vs India ODI and T20I series 2022 Live Streaming Details

Fancode will be streaming the West Indies vs India ODI and T20I series live in India, while those based in the Caribbean will get to watch it on Sports Max.

West Indies vs India ODi and T20I series 2022: Complete squad lists

West Indies ODIs - Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

India ODIs - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies T20Is - TBA

India T20Is - Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh