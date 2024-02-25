Why did Dhruv Jurel salute after hitting maiden Test fifty?

India's latest debutant, Dhruv Jurel has been impressive since earning his cap in the Rajkot Test. He was subsequently named in the playing XI for the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi. And the young wicketkeeper-batter justified his selection with a crucial knock to get India out of a sticky spot.

Jurel turned the tides for India after the top-order batters failed to deliver adequately. The 23-year-old scored a fighting 90 to take India to 307 runs and reduced England’s first-innings lead to 46 runs.

After getting to his fifty from 96 balls, Jurel quickly saluted the crowd. Thereafter, he changed gears and raced to 90.

Dropped on 59 by Ollie Robinson, Jurel smacked Bashir for back-to-back four and six and was just 10 runs shy of his maiden Test ton when left-arm spinner Hartley denied him a well-deserved century by cleaning him up with a quicker delivery.

Why did Dhruv Jurel salute?

On the eve of his Test debut in Rajkot, Dhruv Jurel expressed his gratitude to his father Nem Singh Jurel, a retired Havaldar from the Indian Army. Nem Singh Jurel had hoped for his son to crack the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam and serve the country as he himself was a Kargil war veteran. However, Dhruv was too engrossed in cricket to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“If I get the Indian cap, I would like to dedicate this moment to my father. Because he’s my hero. Whenever I just fail to understand something, I just talk to him, and he always guides me,” Jurel had said on BCCI.tv.

Speaking about the match, at the time of writing this report, India have bundled out England for 145 in their second innings, setting a target of 192 runs to win.

