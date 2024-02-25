"That looked a shocker:" DRS under the spotlight again as Joe Root gets dismissed in a questionable manner

Root, who scored a century in the first innings, couldn’t get going in the second, falling for just 11 runs.

The IND vs ENG Test series witnessed a watershed moment for DRS. The latest chapter of the saga unfurled on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test when Joe Root was left thoroughly unconvinced by the technology that ruled him out LBW.

Root, who scored a century in the first innings, couldn’t get going in the second, amassing only 11 runs. After being hit on the pads, the on-field umpired denied India’s appeal. India skipper Rohit Sharma opted for the DRS and the England batter had to go back after the third umpire ruled in India’s favor.

Following the incident, former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a dig and expressed his frustration at the decision. Vaughan hinted at cheating by the hosts while commenting on Joe Root’s dismissal of Ashwin’s delivery.

Vaughan didn’t say anything directly but questioned why enough replays were not shown for Root’s dismissal.

Joe Root dismissal sparks DRS controversy

Michael Vaughan wrote on X.“Interested to know why we haven’t seen many replays of the Root dismissal … Surely it’s the main moment of the innings so far so we should be seeing it a lot more … Asking for a friend … #INDvENG.”

Joe Root's exit has stirred up considerable debate regarding the DRS system 🤔



At the time of writing this report, England are six down in their second innings, with a 150-plus lead so far. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have taken 3 and 2 scalps respectively.

Zak Crawley so far is the top scorer for the visitors with a crucial 60.

India managed 307 in their first innings earlier, with Dhruv Jurel (90) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) leading the batting chart, while England amassed 353 runs in their opening innings.

