"Why should I fight against Indians"- Haris Rauf's reply goes viral ahead of IND v PAK World Cup clash

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf expressed his frustration when a journalist questioned the team's perceived lack of aggression in their matches against India. During a press conference prior to the team's departure for India, Rauf clarified that their objective was to play a cricket match and not engage in a war with India.

“Why should I go and fight with Indians? It is cricket and not war," Rauf replied to the question on aggression,” Rauf said ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Despite his eagerness to participate in the World Cup 2023, Rauf's plans were thwarted by a shoulder injury that led to his exclusion from Pakistan's final Super 4 game in the Asia Cup 2023. Moreover, the team faced another setback as Naseem Shah was ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury.

Haris Rauf gives injury update ahead of ODI World Cup

“Playing in any tournament for your country is a big deal. My fitness is better than before. We have confidence in ourselves as a team. The team management will decide whether to give me the new ball or the old ball,” Rauf said about his fitness

“I have no specific goal set for the World Cup. More emphasis is on team performance than individual performance,” he further added.

The Pakistan batting unit encountered a severe challenge during the Asia Cup 2023, particularly in their Super 4 match against India, where they experienced a disappointing performance.

