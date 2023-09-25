WATCH: Ashwin decodes the mystery behind Marcus Labuschagne dismissal

Ashwin's dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne was particularly remarkable as he skillfully deceived him with a well-executed carrom ball.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin displayed a stellar performance, claiming three crucial wickets in their triumphant 99-run victory over Australia in the 2nd ODI at Indore. Ashwin's victims included David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Inglis as he effectively disrupted the Australian batting lineup.

Notably, Ashwin's dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne was particularly remarkable, as he skillfully deceived him with a well-executed carrom ball. The spinner elaborated on this feat, attributing it to his modification of grips, an enhancement he incorporated into his arsenal in preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023.

"They had nothing to lose after the rain break. They had to go hard and needed a boundary every over. Chasing 400 over 50 overs is completely different than chasing (317) in 33 overs. I wanted to keep the length perfect, away from the bat and also change pace," Ashwin said after the match in a BCCI video.

Ashwin reveals his new weapon in his arsenal

Ashwin detailed that he now employs distinct grips for both his carrom ball and stock off-spin delivery, a tactical adjustment that confounded the Australian batsmen

"Marnus played a reverse before that and I was expecting him to do something similar or slog, so I wanted to keep my pace up and down just in case he gave the stumps away. They were not picking the variations of the hand, so maybe that angle and the change of grip to bowl the carrom ball and the off spinner - I am using my third finger - hopefully will hold me in good stead," Ashwin said about his grip.

During his training stint at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the Asia Cup 2023, Ashwin undertook these alterations to refine his bowling technique.

