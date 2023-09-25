WATCH: Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill play 'how well do you know your batting partner"

The partnership between these two players was remarkable, amassing a staggering 200 runs in the 2nd ODI against Australia.

In the second ODI against Australia held in Indore on Sunday, Indian batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer delivered an outstanding performance, both securing centuries and propelling their team to an impressive total of 399/5.

The partnership between these two players was remarkable, amassing a staggering 200 runs, a testament to their exceptional understanding on the field. Post-match, Gill and Iyer engaged in a lighthearted game, attempting to guess each other's boundaries, sixes, ODI hundreds, and more.

Shubman Gill has already notched six ODI centuries, five of which were achieved in the year 2023 alone. Shreyas Iyer expressed his admiration for the young opener's ability to consistently convert promising starts into substantial scores.

Shreyas Iyer upbeat after notching up a century since returning from injury

Speaking to reporters after the game, Iyer asserted that his century in Indore ranked among his finest innings, particularly given the challenging months he had spent away from home.

“It was one of my finest innings especially coming out of an injury. I was eagerly waiting to come back and perform for the team. All these games we are getting before the World Cup, it is a good platform for us, especially me as I have not got a lot of games under my belt."

Ultimately, India emerged victorious, clinching the game with a 99-run margin through the DLS Method.

