News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Big Bash League (BBL)
News
January 18, 2025 - 4:05 pm

Why Were Two Melbourne Renegades Bowlers Removed From the Attacking During the Big Bash League (BBL) Game Against Brisbane Heat?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

They were found guilty of committing the same mistake repeatedly.

Big Bash League (BBL)

In a bizarre and rare incident in cricket, two bowlers were ejected from the attack and banned from bowling further in a match in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). While it’s anyway uncommon for a single player to be taken out of the attack midway through an over, happening to two players in the same match is almost unprecedented.

During the match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat, Renegades captain Will Sutherland and fellow pacer Fergus O’Neill were both denied from bowling for the rest of the Heat’s innings following intervention from the officials as they stepped into the danger area repeatedly.

Sutherland was summoned by the umpire, who was motioning to the area just in front of the stumps at the bowler’s end, also known as the protected area and was subsequently taken out of the attack.

Just four overs later, a similar incident occurred, this time involving bowler Fergus O’Neill, leaving Sutherland to bury his face in his hands.

Check the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ: BCCI Cracks Down on Players With Personal Chef; Mandates Only Two Chefs for Whole Team on Tours

What do the rules say?

The rules allow an error of two times and on the third time, the bowler gets suspended.

According to clause 41.13.1 of the BBL playing conditions,

“It is unfair for a bowler to enter the protected area in his follow-through without reasonable cause, whether or not the ball is delivered. Any violation of this leads to a warning – the first two times.”

The danger area or the protected area, is a rectangular area, two feet wide and starting five feet from each popping crease. It is important since it preserves the pitch’s integrity for fair play.

Renegades opener Josh Brown eventually had to fill in the void left by Sutherland and O’Neill. Brown, who had never bowled in his T20 career, was unexpectedly called upon and his 2.4 overs proved costly, conceding 48 runs without a wicket. In the process, Heat powered their way to a massive total of 196 for 4 – the highest score at Marvel Stadium this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat
Fergus O’Neill
Melbourne Renegades
Will Sutherland

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Rishabh pant's numbers not good Mohammad Kaif

‘Same Level as MS Dhoni’ – Mohammed Kaif Drops Massive Applause For This Indian Player

However, there is a need for improvement in white-ball numbers
News
18/01/2025
Delhi Capitals team pic

Struggling Delhi Capitals Batter Regains Form, Scores 95 off 46 Balls In Big Bash League

The batter endured a torrid season with Melbourne Renegades until now
Indian Premier League - IPL
18/01/2025
India names 15-man squad for IND vs ENG ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah Forced To Miss, Young KKR Speedster Named Replacement As India Names 15-Man Squad for England ODIs

India will have the same squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 as the England ODIs.
News
18/01/2025

Sanju Samson, Nitish Reddy Excluded As India Announce Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Most of the names are on the expected lines, while a few big names have been excluded.
Champions Trophy 2025
18/01/2025
BCCI Cracks Down on Players With Personal Chef; Mandates Only Two Chefs for Whole Team on Tours

BCCI Cracks Down on Players With Personal Chef; Mandates Only Two Chefs for Whole Team on Tours

BCCI has also included a provision for exceptions.
News
18/01/2025
Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli county cricket

Should Virat Kohli Go The Cheteshwar Pujara Route To Rediscover Test Form?

News
18/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy