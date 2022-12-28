Why was Rishabh Pant dropped from the white ball squads

The left-hand batter is not part of either of the squads picked for the three T20Is and three ODIs versus Sri Lanka in January.

Is Rishabh Pant dropped from India's limited-overs squads picked for the Sri Lanka series? This remains a question of great concern amidst the Indian fandom after Tuesday's (December 27) late-night selection announcement for the three T20Is and three ODIs to be played against the neighbours.

After an impressive Test series against Bangladesh, the selectors skipped the name of Pant for the white-ball series at home versus the Lankan Lions, starting January 3. That India have long backed Pant to produce the goods in either format only made the player's absence from the two squads surprising.

The fear is rife that the selectors may have mixed the two versions of the game and ended up dropping Rishabh Pant from ODIs even as the player continues to nail the middle-order role while being a persistent failure in T20Is.

The left-hander has a horrible T20I record to his name, averaging a measly 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37 over 56 innings - numbers belying his undoubted powerhitting prowess and overall ability. But the 25-year-old has been excellent as a No.4 batter in ODIs since the beginning of last year, going at an eye-catching 109.11 with an average of 44.63.

Why is Rishabh Pant not picked for Sri Lanka series?

With the perceptions around the outgoing Chetan Sharma-led selection panel down the drain due to repeated tactical errors in picking personnel, speculations are rife that the former India quick and his team may have once again faltered and mixed formats in Pant's axing.

Giving fuel to such thoughts is the fact that the press conference remains a sporadic feature of BCCI selection scheme, leading fans to a dark corner where they are left to assume stuff without information from the top brass.

According to Sports Tak, however, Pant's absence is down to fitness issues, wherein the cricketer has been told by the BCCI medical staff to undergo "strength training for his knee" and take rest from the Sri Lanka series.

And takeaway 6) No Pant in T20s and ODIs. It’s being said he needs strength training for his knee. No details in BCCI email on that though https://t.co/dyHJFvn8wJ — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 27, 2022



While there is no official communication in this regard from the Indian board, veteran journalist Vikrant Gupta claimed Pant has been asked to head to the NCA and regain full fitness as India gear up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later in the home season.