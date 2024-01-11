Why Yashasvi Jaiswal is not in India's XI despite Dravid confirming him for 1st IND v AFG T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal is not part of India’s playing XI for the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is not part of India’s playing XI for the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali. It has come as a surprising decision, given Jaiswal has been in sensational form in this format lately. He has been providing brisk starts to his team, utilising the powerplay brilliantly.

His gung-ho approach has been mighty efficacious, allowing other batters a foundation to build on. Jaiswal has cemented his spot in the T20I team in a short span of time. Rahul Dravid also confirmed in the post-match press conference that Jaiswal will partner with Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team.

“As of now, we will be opening with Rohit and Jaiswal. When you have a squad that offers flexibility, we can take a call that is in the best interest of the team,” exclaimed Dravid on the match eve.

Dravid also added that they are happy with Jaiswal’s performance, adding that he also allows India to have the LHB-RHB combination at the top.

“We are certainly happy with what Jaiswal has done for us as an opener. It also gives us the left-right combination at the top.”

Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal not in India's XI for the 1st IND v AFG T20I?

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to field first on a chilly evening in Mohali. When asked about the players not featuring in the game, Rohit gave four names - Sanju Samson, Avesh, Yashasvi, and Kuldeep. “He (Yashasvi) didn’t pull off well,” stated Rohit on Jaiswal’s absence.

The BCCI soon posted the exact reason on its social media account. Jaiswal is absent due to a sore right groin.

“UPDATE: Mr Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable for selection for the first T20I due to a sore right groin.” posted the BCCI.

The extent of the injury is unknown. Shubman Gill is playing in the XI in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first T20I. It is a massive blow for India, who are playing their final T20I series before the T20 World Cup.

Jaiswal has been among their best batters in this format in the last year or so. He is vital for India’s chances in the mega event later this year. India would hope Jaiswal gets fit soon and takes the top spot.

