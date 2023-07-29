"Not that he can't....." - WI legend makes a bold statement about Virat Kohli's six-hitting abilities

Having amassed fifteen years of experience in international cricket, Kohli seems to be perpetually on the brink of reaching new milestones.

A former West Indian fast bowler heaped praise on Virat Kohli, describing the star batsman as "a delight to watch" due to his elegant batting style but made a remark on his six-hitting abilities as well. He also lauded Kohli's ability to score rapidly without resorting to overly aggressive tactics.

While it took Kohli almost three years to achieve his 71st international century, he finally attained this milestone by smashing a sparkling century against Afghanistan during the 2022 Asia Cup. Following that achievement, the Delhi-born batter has gone on to score five more centuries, with his most recent one coming against West Indies in the second Test in Trinidad.

Although Kohli did not get a chance to bat in India's commanding victory against West Indies in the first ODI, he made his presence felt by taking a phenomenal one-handed catch at second slip to dismiss Romario Shepherd off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Virat Kohli on the brink of joining the prestigious 13k-run club

"Very pleasant to watch, easy on the eyes, can score quickly, without getting aggressive. He is not like a six-hitter per se. Not that he can't do it, he can score as quickly as guys you call six-hitters. But wonderful player as well. He is great to watch," said Curtly Ambrose said during a chat on Khul Ke Official YouTube channel.

Having amassed fifteen years of experience in international cricket, Kohli seems to be perpetually on the brink of reaching new milestones. Currently, he is only 102 runs away from joining the illustrious 13,000-run club in ODI cricket, alongside legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

India is set to clash with the West Indies in the second ODI on Saturday, July 29, in Bridgetown, Barbados. Shai Hope's team will be aiming for a victory to keep the series alive.

