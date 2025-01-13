Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Be Snubbed From BCCI Contract Like Ishan Kishan if They Skip the Ranji Trophy?

Their struggles in the BGT sparked a major discussion on the need to play domestic cricket.

Last year, the BCCI mandated that centrally contracted players needed to participate in domestic games if not on international duty. The Indian board also took strict actions against those who didn’t, which was evident from wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan getting snubbed from a central contract. Ishan had cited personal reasons but BCCI saw it otherwise as they cracked the whip to drop his name.

Similarly, questions have now arisen surrounding India’s top two batters – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The premier batters struggled with the bat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) which sparked a major discussion on the need for them to play domestic cricket during a recent BCCI review meeting.

With the second half of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season set to begin on January 23, speculation remains if the prominent duo, who were indirectly addressed in these remarks, will feature in the tournament.

Notably, Rohit last played a Ranji Trophy game in 2015, while Virat’s last appearance came in 2012.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Be Snubbed From BCCI Contract?

According to a Hindustan Times, a board official privy to the developments revealed that the decision to emphasize domestic cricket following India’s disappointing batting performance Down Under is not a ‘diktat’.

Although there are high chances that Rohit and Virat may sit out of the ongoing Ranji season, it is understood that they won’t be meted out a similar treatment to Ishan Kishan.

However, the report added, “If the players do not play Ranji Trophy without valid medical or fitness reasons, it would have a bearing on their future India selection.”

There is also an internal belief that Kohli, in particular, needs to regain his peak form if he wishes to extend his international career, potentially by focusing on fine-tuning his fundamentals.

“With Kohli though, there is a strong view within the board that if he is keen to play on, he should bat with pomp like before and for that returning to the basics may be necessary,” the report said.

