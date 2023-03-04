WPL 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Women's Premier League LIVE on TV in India and rest of the world, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues
Amidst great anticipation, the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to take centre stage, with leading Indian women's team internationals about to join hands with marquee overseas names and young domestic talents for what promises to be a high-octane event.
Being in the offing for a long time, the WPL has finally taken shape after the trust and backing provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the billion-dollar corporate giants associated with the franchises.
Five WPL franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants - will tussle it out for supremacy in the first edition of the tournament.
In a cut-throat format, each side will lock horns with the other twice during the league stage before the table toppers earn a direct bye for the final while those placed second and third play out an Eliminator to decide the second finalists.
Women's Premier League 2023: WPL schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|March 4
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil
|7:30 pm
|March 5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne
|3:30 pm
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|DY Patil
|7:30 pm
|March 6
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 7
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|DY Patil
|7:30 pm
|March 8
|Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 9
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil
|7:30 pm
|March 10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 11
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil
|7:30 pm
|March 12
|UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 13
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil
|7:30 pm
|March 14
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 15
|UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil
|7:30 pm
|March 16
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 18
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|DY Patil
|3:30 pm
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 20
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|DY Patil
|3:30 pm
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 21
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil
|3:30 pm
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
|March 24
|Eliminator
|DY Patil
|7:30 pm
|March 26
|Final
|Brabourne
|7:30 pm
Where to watch the WPL 2023 LIVE on TV
Viacom18 bought the media rights for the first five years of the Women's Premier League, which will be televised live across India on the company's newly-launched sports channel, Sports18. Fans based in other countries can tune into respective channels below for WPL action:
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ
UK: Sky Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
South Africa: SuperSport
Sri Lanka: Dialog TV
Canada: Willow TV
Bangladesh: Channel 9
Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA)
Nepal: Yupp TV, Net TV Nepal, SimTV Nepal
USA: Willow TV
Caribbean: Flow Sports
WPL 2023 Live Streaming details
The live streaming service for the the most saught after WPL 2023 competition will be available for free on the 'Jio Cinema' app.
Women's Premier League: Complete Squad Lists for WPL 2023
Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amarjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
Delhi Capitals - Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal
UP Warriorz - Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh
Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (vc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD
