"Painful but manageable" - Ajinkya Rahane gives positive news on his finger injury

India's batting star Ajinkya Rahane has remained optimistic that the finger injury he sustained on Thursday would not impede his batting performance in the second innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in London.

During Day 2 of the WTC Final, Rahane was struck on his right-hand index finger by a delivery from Australia's captain Pat Cummins, which produced extra bounce. Experiencing immediate pain, Rahane called for the team physiotherapist for treatment. After receiving brief medical attention, Rahane looked fit to continue playing.

Subsequently, earlier today (Day 3), the 35-year-old batter played a clinical knock of 89 runs and achieved his 26th Test fifty. Rahane formed significant partnerships, including a 71-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja and a century stand with Shardul Thakur to script the revival for India and help avoid follow-on.

Australia in the driver's seat with almost 300 runs lead after the end of play on Day 3

Speaking on the sidelines after day's play on Day 3, Rahane told the broadcasters, “Painful but quite manageable (blow to his finger). Don’t think it’ll affect batting (in the second innings). Happy with the way I batted. Had a good day today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in.”

Although acknowledging that Australia held a slight advantage in the game, Rahane emphasized the crucial nature of the opening hour on the fourth day for India.

The third day of the final witnessed an enthralling battle. With India being bowled out for 296, Australia started the day with a commanding position and ended it with a lead of 296 runs, having reached a score of 123/4.

