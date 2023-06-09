WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne gets his sleep disrupted by crowd noise after David Warner's wicket

The incident took place in the second over of Australia's second innings when Labuschagne decided to take a nap on the team's balcony wearing his full batting gear

During Australia's second innings of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India, Marnus Labuschagne was caught off guard as he almost arrived late on the field on Day 3. This amusing incident was captured on camera shortly after Australia bowled out India for 296 at The Oval.

The incident took place in the second over of Australia's second innings when Labuschagne, wearing his full batting gear, decided to take a nap on the team's balcony assuming it would be some time before he needed to bat. Unfortunately for Labuschagne, just as the cameraman captured him napping, Mohammed Siraj managed to induce an outside edge from David Warner and sent him back to the pavilion for 1.

The loud cheer from the Indian crowd awakened Labuschagne from his slumber and it took him a moment to grasp what had transpired. Swiftly gathering himself, he rushed to the field to take his position. The broadcasters played the entire sequence repeatedly, leaving everyone who watched amused.

Rahane and Thakur script revival for India after an early setback

After dismissing India for 296 in the first innings, the Australians obtained a substantial lead of 173 runs. However, the situation could have been far worse for India if not for the partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. The pair contributed 109 runs for the 7th wicket, rescuing India from a precarious position of 152 for 6 to a more respectable 261 for 7.

Although Rahane fell short of a century, getting out for 89, and Shardul was dismissed for 51, their partnership ensured that India's chances of salvaging the Test match remained alive, albeit slim.

Australian captain Pat Cummins claimed three wickets, while Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland each took two, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon chipping in with one, completing a clinical bowling performance.

