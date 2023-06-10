"Did not undergo scans to protect mindset" - Ajinkya Rahane's wife reveals India star's bravado

The injury occurred on the second day when Rahane was struck on the index finger of his right hand by a bouncer from Pat Cummins.

According to Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika, the India star chose not to undergo scans after sustaining a finger injury during the ongoing World Test Championship match (WTC Final) against Australia, at The Oval. Rahane made this decision to prioritize his mental well-being and instead focused on his batting on the third day of the match.

The injury occurred on the second day when Rahane was struck on the index finger of his right hand by a bouncer from Pat Cummins. Immediately feeling pain, he sought treatment from the team physiotherapist. Despite the injury, the 35-year-old batter displayed remarkable resilience and went on to score an impressive 89 runs in his comeback Test after an 18-month hiatus. He also remained optimistic that the finger injury would not hamper his batting performance in the second innings.

Rahane achieved his 26th Test fifty in the process and forged significant partnerships, including a 71-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja and a century stand with Shardul Thakur to contribute to India's revival and prevent the follow-on.

Rahane's knock was clinical to help script India's revival

Taking to Instagram, his wife wrote, “Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I’m forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!”

Rahane faced 129 balls during his innings and hit 11 fours and a six. His collaboration with Shardul Thakur, who scored 51 runs off 109 balls, yielded a crucial 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket. This partnership helped India stay in the game, although Australia still managed to secure a substantial 173-run lead in the first innings.

By the end of the day's play, Australia had extended their lead to 296 runs, reaching 123 for four in 44 overs in their second innings.

