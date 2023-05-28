BREAKING: Young IPL sensation replaces CSK star in India’s WTC Final squad

India will lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played from June 7-11 at Kennington Oval, London.

His inclusion seems to be based on both his IPL and Ranji Trophy matches, as the talented batter piled up runs in both tournaments.

The young IPL batting sensation, who had a revelation of a season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), has been included in the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played from June 7-11 at Kennington Oval, London. India will face the arch-rivals Australia in the summit clash in what will be their second consecutive appearance in the WTC final.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has come in for the Chennai Super Kings’ premium batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will miss the flight as he will get married on June 3-4. Ruturaj informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his marriage and also that he won't be available to join the Indian squad before June 5.

Hence, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who went through a terrific run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while opening for Rajasthan Royals (RR), has been asked to prepare to fly to London. The southpaw is expected to join the Indian team in the next few days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inclusion has been based on both his IPL and Ranji Trophy matches, as the talented batter piled up runs in both tournaments. His consistency has been awarded, as Jaiswal will be there with the Indian team for a match as big as the WTC final.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to join the team as a reserve player for the summit clash

Ruturaj Gaikwad was part of the reserve players’ list for the World Test Championship final, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is acting as his replacement, will also be in the team as a stand-by player. Ruturaj Gaikwad was available after the 5th of June, but the head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid, asked for a replacement player.

“He (Jaiswal) will be joining the Indian team as Gaikwad has informed us that he won’t be able to fly due to his marriage. He would be able to join the team post-June 5. (But) Coach Rahul Dravid took a call, asking the selectors to pick a replacement. So, Jaiswal will now fly to London soon,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

It will be a massive opportunity for the talented Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been very consistent in every format in the last year or so. The 21-year-old will definitely learn a lot of things on this trip.

Also Read: 'I get scared...' - Hardik Pandya makes a stunning statement about Shubman Gill

Some of the Indian players had already left for the UK to prepare for the big game, while the remaining ones will join the rest of the squad very soon. If the Indian team manages to win the clash, it will be their first ICC trophy since 2013.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.