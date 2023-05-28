'I get scared...' - Hardik Pandya makes a stunning statement about Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is going through terrific form with the willow this year, as he has scored runs every time he has arrived at the crease.

Shubman Gill is going through terrific form with the willow this year, as he has scored runs every time he has arrived at the crease. His game has been so concrete that the opposition has found it hard to dismiss him, especially in the white-ball format.

One can easily gauge the amount of confidence he has in his game by just his movement and shot selections against the best of the bowlers. While every batter has certain weaknesses and no one is a perfect player, the loopholes in Shubman Gill’s game are hard to find and even harder to exploit them.

This level of precision in his batting is completely due to the amount of hard work he puts into the training sessions. Shubman Gill is known to spend more and more hours practising his game, and he does that at an extreme level.

Everyone who knows Gill personally has always talked about his rigorous work ethic right from the start of the day. From being regular in gyms to spending hours in the nets, Shubman Gill leaves no stone unturned to improve his skillsets as much as possible.

Hardik Pandya lauds the hard work of Shubman Gill in the nets

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya has always been full of praise for Shubman Gill and the amount of practice he does in the sessions continuously. In the latest news, Hardik revealed that the team members have to interrupt and ask Shubman to take a break from the nets.

“Sometimes we have to stop him because of the amount of batting he does. I get scared. What I’ve been liking is the confidence and the self-belief that you carry. And that’s the talk in the dressing room,” stated Hardik Pandya while praising his premium batter.

Shubman Gill overtook Faf du Plessis in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians last night and is now the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 16 innings, Shubman Gill has 851 runs at a majestic average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156.43 in this IPL.

All the hard work Gill has put into his training is now there for everyone to see. On Sunday, Shubman Gill will have another opportunity to make an impact in the summit clash on what has been his favourite cricket ground.

