Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts a new World Record during final Zimbabwe T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first-ever player to achieve this feat.

The Indian team won the fifth and final T20I last night against Zimbabwe to register a resounding 4-1 series victory.

Incidentally, talented India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the record books after he managed to register a new World Record during the dead-rubber.

Jaiswal became the first-ever player to score 12 runs off the first legal delivery of a men's game in the shortest format.

The left-hander got India off to a flyer of a start with a six on the first ball he faced off Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza. Raza bowled a full toss and Jaiswal smoked it towards deep square leg to get the maximum results.

However, Raza bowled a no-ball, granting India a free hit. Jaiswal took full advantage of this opportunity by hitting another six, allowing India to score 13 runs from a single legal delivery.

Despite Jaiswal's impressive start for India in the opening over, Raza quickly recovered to help Zimbabwe bounce back. Raza exacted his revenge by bowling out Jaiswal on the fourth ball of the first over.

Sanju Samson, Mukesh Kumar heroics help India finish Zimbabwe tour with a win

Speaking about the match, following Jaiswal's departure, skipper Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma also got dismissed for low scores as India were left reeling at 40 for 3.

However, Sanju Samson put up a batting masterclass to make amends for the early setback with a deft knock of 45-ball 58 which propelled India to a competitive total of 167 for 6 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin opens batting, unleashes reverse sweep in fierce 20-ball 45 in TNPL

During Zimbabwe's chase, India pacer Mukesh Kumar finished as the top performer, registering career-best figures of 3.3-0-22-4 as India wrapped up the match comfortably by 42 runs in the end.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube