WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin opens batting, unleashes reverse sweep in fierce 20-ball 45 in TNPL

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave an emphatic display of his batting skills during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2024).

Ashwin, although heralded for his guile and craft in bowling, has time and again shown that he can deliver the goods with the bat as well and his recent knock in the TNPL 2024 serves as a testament to that.

Playing against the Chepauk Super Gillies last night, Ashwin opened the batting for his team Dindigul Dragons and scored a quickfire 45 in 20 balls, comprising three fours and four maximums.

This was Ashwin's third-highest score in the TNPL.

His knock also helped the Dragons to script a fightback after being reduced to 3/3 in 2 overs.

It was during this stellar innings, Ashwin stunned everyone with a perfectly timed reverse sweep which saw the ball race to the boundary.

Check the video of the exquisite shot below.

Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics go in vain

Speaking about the match, the contest was reduced to seven overs per side due to rain. Ravichandran Ashwin's fiery knock ensured the Dragons post a competitive total of 64 for 6 in the revised 7 overs despite the early setback.

During the chase, the Super Gilles lost their first wicket on the very first delivery.

However, Narayan Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith added 65 runs for the second wicket. and guided the Super Gillies to a comfortable nine wickets in 4.5 overs as Ashwin's heroics went in vain.

Jagadeesan contributed 32 runs from 14 balls, and Aparajith also added 31 runs from 14 balls.

The Super Gillies have bounced back by securing victories in their last two games following losses in their initial two matches, whereas the Dragons have been defeated in their last two outings. The Super Gillies have now triumphed in eight out of their 11 encounters with the Dragons.

