Yuvraj Singh ignores star Indian trio for top 3 picks in his XI

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was a key figure in India’s victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, surprised many by ignoring a triad of India's top cricketers and selecting only one Indian player in his top three choices for his playing XI.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Yuvraj was asked to name the three players he would include in his dream team. The celebrated all-rounder chose Jasprit Bumrah over other renowned Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. This choice caught fans and experts off guard, as many had expected him to opt for one of these high-profile names.

Kohli’s exclusion was particularly shocking, given his stellar performances and impressive track record across all formats of the game since his debut, solidifying him as one of the best players in modern cricket.

“If you were to pick the first three players, who would make an XI?," the interviewer asked as Yuvraj replied, “Chris Gayle, Ab de Villiers, Jasprit Bumrah.”

Indian stars prep up for Bangladesh Test series

Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah have kicked off their preparations for India's upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Both Rohit and Kohli are eager to make a significant impact with the bat, while Bumrah is expected to lead the charge in India's bowling attack. However, considering Bumrah's previous injury concerns, the team management may choose to rest him during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh to avoid overexertion.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is reportedly in discussions with the Delhi Capitals franchise regarding the position of head coach. The franchise recently decided to part ways with Ricky Ponting and is now actively searching for a new coach to guide the team.

