Three teams who will be keen to pick up Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2025 auction

We look at three teams who might be keen to pick Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2025 auction.

Faf du Plessis was among the best batters in the previous cycle, ending as the third-leading run-scorer from IPL 2022 to 2024. He accumulated 1636 runs at an average of 38.04 and a 146.99 strike rate in 45 innings, including 15 fifties and the best of 96.

Coming to a new franchise, Faf was handed the captaincy duties of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2022 and did a fabulous job. Apart from batting beautifully in all three seasons, the South African also led the team to playoffs twice in three attempts, making RCB a force to reckon with.

Despite doing both jobs well, RCB might still release him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He is 40, meaning Faf can’t be a long-term investment for the coming times, and RCB have better options to retain, who can serve the side for years.

We look at three teams who might be keen to pick Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2025 auction.

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis’ association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been long, and he still plays for two other branches of the same franchise in different T20 leagues. He was also with CSK in IPL before coming to RCB and can re-join them ahead of a fresh cycle.

CSK like to have experienced players on their side, and with Dhoni likely to retire, Faf can be that guiding leader to Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s new captain. Further, they will also leave a few top-order players like Rachin Ravindra and might go after Faf, who can open the innings or bat at No.3.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: R Ashwin Claims India Fast Bowler as the Most Valuable Indian Player at Present

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will no longer have the services of Shikhar Dhawan, their captain in the previous cycle and will leave plenty of top and middle-order batters. The likes of Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw might be released before the auction, vacating the place in the top and middle order.

They will be among the few teams requiring a new captain, and Faf will fit perfectly, for he can open and lead the side. RCB were at a similar stage during the previous mega auction, and PBKS can acquire quality services of Faf for at least a couple of years.

Lucknow Super Giants

A few reports suggest KL Rahul might leave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the next season. That would mean a top-order spot will be free, and LSG will need a new leader.

That’s where Faf can come into the contention, for he has been performing the same role in different franchises for a while now. Apart from wicketkeeping, Faf is an upgrade over KL as a batter and captain, which would tempt LSG to go after him in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.